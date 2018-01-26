He offered to change the student’s grade – in exchange for a lewd photo, documents say

The high school student found an explicit picture on the internet and sent it to his teacher, court documents say.
Jose Maria, a Spanish teacher at Passaic High School, had allegedly asked the teenager for a picture of his private area in exchange for a better grade, The Record reported. The student obliged – using the photo he’d found – according to the newspaper.
Then a family member discovered the old text messages and notified authorities, NJ.com reported.
Maria, 39, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree official misconduct, at least five years after the incident, Patch reported.
Prosecutors allege Maria had sexually inappropriate conversations with the student and another teenager between 2010 and 2012 in Passaic County, New Jersey, about 47 miles northwest of New York City, the publication reported.
The day before Maria’s arrest, the teen who sent the photo (identified in court documents as Ro.C.) spoke with police, The Record reported. He told authorities his mother had confronted Maria about the photo and Maria admitted it but asked her not to go to police, saying he would “kill himself,” the newspaper reported.
He later told the student he “made a mistake” and deleted the picture, according to court documents, The Record reported, but the damage had been done.
The boy told authorities Maria would pick him and the other teen up and buy them food and alcohol, The newspaper reported.
Maria has been suspended from the $72,531-a-year job with pay, school district officials told NJ.com. But the district will stop paying him if he’s indicted, officials said.
