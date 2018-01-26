He put on a wig and his wife’s dress. Then he shot her boyfriend, authorities say.

Jermaine Baker asked his wife’s boyfriend how he wanted to die, authorities said.
Wearing his estranged wife’s dress and a wig, he had broken into the suburban Chicago home of the man who was having a relationship with the woman in August 2014, prosecutors said.
Baker crept up the stairs at the Aurora, Illinois duplex, turned on a light and kicked Anthony Townsend’s bed to wake him up, The Daily Herald reported.
He didn’t wait for a response to his question before he started firing. Townsend covered his face with his hands but was still hit in the hands, cheek, jaw and forehead, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said Friday.
Never miss a local story.
Townsend testified at trial that Baker’s wig was of long brown hair, like his wife’s, the Beacon-News reported.
Townsend managed to call 911 and open his front door for the paramedics, The Daily Herald reported.
Baker had filed for divorce prior to the shooting, prosecutors said. But he still became jealous after he snooped on her cellphone and found out she had a new flame, the Beacon-News reported.
A jury on Thursday found Baker, 40, guilty of attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, NBC Chicago reported. Baker could spend the rest of his life in prison because he fired a gun that “caused great bodily harm,” prosecutors said.
Baker maintained his innocence, according to his lawyer, Marc Wolfe, the Beacon-News reported.
Kane County records show Baker’s divorce was finalized in 2015, Patch reported.
Comments