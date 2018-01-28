A 7-year-old hit a teacher, school says. Police took him from the school in handcuffs

More Videos 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence Pause 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 3:07 Attorneys request separate hearings for defendants in Upatoi triple murder 1:05 Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 3:19 New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future 2:26 Stephen Muse discusses new book 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. She calls the incident “police abuse” and is considering suing the Miami-Dade School District. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. She calls the incident “police abuse” and is considering suing the Miami-Dade School District. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.