Watch this lost dog howl in delight after being reunited with his owner after a month

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and apparently causes some hounds to howl louder and longer.
Chipper, a 4-year-old dog who was separated from his owner for a month, let out squeals of delight Sunday when the two were reunited in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Endless Love Pet Palace owner Sheila Kemp said she heard Travis Allen’s sorrow when he called late last month to report his dog missing.
“The sadness in his voice, I heard his heart breaking and I told him I’d try to help,” Kemp said Monday.
Never miss a local story.
Allen, from Durham, North Carolina, was visiting his brother in Warner Robins when Chipper got away Dec. 28, not far from Kemp’s pet boarding business.
He stayed a couple of extra days to look for the dog, but sadly had to return home without him.
Kemp posted Chipper’s picture on Facebook, left traps and put up posters across town with Charydi Gambill, hoping someone would spot the medium-sized brown dog.
Kemp spread the word through social media and had an army of volunteers looking for him, including Gina Boselie who checked the shelter regularly and examined deceased dogs to make sure it wasn’t him.
Chipper braved the elements for nearly two weeks before a couple of ladies took him in.
He was scrawny and scared, but they nursed him back to health as Allen was losing hope he’d ever see his dog again.
Last week, Chipper’s rescuers spotted one of the posters and answered Kemp’s plea to call with information about the lost dog.
Endless Love took in Chipper, pampered him and dressed him in a neck tie before Allen arrived to pick him up.
Allen got his chin licked as soon as Chipper got a tongue’s length way.
After a couple of pats on the back, Chipper couldn’t hold it in any longer.
Wimpers turned to cries before he threw his muzzle high in the air and howled with delight for the better part of a minute.
“It made our hearts happy,” Kemp said.
Comments