Disney’s animatronic Ursula lost her head Sunday. That’s not a figure of speech

Ursula, the octopoidal villainess of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” can be pretty frightening even at the best of times.
On Sunday, some visitors on the Ariel’s Undersea Adventure ride at Disney’s California Adventure got an extra scare when the head on the animatronic Ursula on the ride fell off, according to multiple posts on Twitter. The decapitated undersea enchantress continued singing and gyrating while her head hung down her chest on cables.
This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2— M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018
While some visitors took the sight in stride, others found it more traumatic, according to Twitter user @dizzymissy, who posted a video of the headless animatronic from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” she told The Huffington Post. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset. It was a pretty freaky thing to see.”
Cue the inevitable “poor unfortunate souls” jokes.
Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head?— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018
Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx
Animatronic Ursula's head fell off today, but she just kept singing & I've honestly never related to anything more pic.twitter.com/DbeFSKAAYA— Melissa Kreil (@whatthemelmel) January 29, 2018
Coincidentally, the head also apparently fell off the auctioneer in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Sunday at Disneyland Paris, according to posts by visitors.
Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36— Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018
At least one poster knew who to blame.
They really must’ve ticked off the Queen of Hearts. https://t.co/qS31m6UwCG— A M Y ✨ (@aimster_17) January 29, 2018
Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.
