The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday morning at the Bank of America located in the 1000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
National

A man sitting in his car at an ATM dies in a bizarre accident. Another man also died

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

January 29, 2018 06:14 PM

SAGINAW, Texas

Bobby Bibles was sitting in his car Sunday, conducting a transaction at a stand-alone ATM near North Saginaw Boulevard.

The 43-year-old Saginaw resident probably never saw the truck driven by William Harrell, 25, also of Saginaw. Both were killed Sunday morning in a bizarre traffic accident near North Saginaw Boulevard.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck, which involved four vehicles and destroyed the ATM.

Harrell was driving a white Ford F250 north on the street when he lost control of the pickup truck.

"The reason for Mr. Harrell's vehicle leaving the roadway is not known," police Capt. Russell Ragsdale said in a Monday news release. "Detectives are awaiting toxicology results and the accident is still under investigation at this time."

Harrell's truck crossed over into the southbound lanes, left the roadway and went into a parking lot serving several businesses, where Bibles was at the ATM.

The truck hit the back of Bibles' parked gray Chrysler 300. Bibles was ejected on impact and died at the scene.

The collision pushed the truck and Bibles' car into two nearby vehicles with "For Sale" signs, which were not occupied.

Harrell was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

