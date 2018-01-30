What is MS-13 and why were they part of Trump’s first State of the Union?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Pause 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Video Link copy Embed Code copy

During President Donald Trump's first State of the Union he honored the parents of two teen girls — Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens — who were allegedly killed by MS-13 members in Long Island, NY. Trump emphasized his administration's efforts to take on the gang and points to its activities across the U.S. as a symptom of illegal immigration. C-SPAN

