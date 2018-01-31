Parents didn’t want their disabled son, cops say. He was found alone on the freeway.

Authorities in Salt Lake City, Utah had received calls about a man standing on the side of the busy highway who “appeared to be disabled” and “might walk into traffic,” according to court documents.
Troopers found the man, who told them that his father, Steven Warner Cuff, had dropped him off on Interstate 215, authorities said, FOX 13 reported.
Cuff, 66, wasn’t at his home when they got there, the news station reported, so they called him. Troopers said he didn’t sound too concerned for his son, FOX 13 reported.
When Cuff got home, he told authorities his 36-year-old son has the mental capacity of a 2-year-old, WTVA reported. Doctors confirmed his son is “classified as severely intellectually disabled and is unable to provide for his own safety,” according to the indictment.
Authorities realized Cuff had “intentionally” dropped off his son on Dec. 6 and left him there, KSL reported.
The Sandy, Utah man told police that “he and his wife no longer want” their adopted son, and didn’t indicate they had planned to go back for him, authorities said, according to the radio station.
He also said his son doesn’t know how to cross the road safely, authorities said, according to the Deseret News.
Authorities say Cuff got behind his son and pushed him as hard he could toward the home and told him to go inside—while officers were interviewing Cuff, WTVA reported.
Cuff was charged Tuesday with aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.
