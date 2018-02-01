He tried to prank his middle school, officials say. The stripper got him in trouble.

The adult entertainer didn’t know the address was a middle school until she got to the building, KXAN-TV reported.
When she realized it was, she didn’t go in, the American-Statesman reported.
She had been contacted by a student at Grisham Middle School in Round Rock, Texas, located north of Austin, the newspaper reported. The student had used his own cellphone to call the agency and his parents’ credit card to pay for the entertainer, according to school district officials.
When the woman arrived at the school building on Wednesday, she called the front office and reported the prank, school officials said, according to CBS Austin.
School officials were able to identify the student responsible for the prank, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday from Principal Paige Hadziselimovic. He is facing disciplinary action, KVUE-TV reported.
Officials say the unidentified student will be punished “to the full extent possible,” KXAN reported.
“I wanted you, our parents, to hear about this from me first and to assure you that our staff handled the situation with the utmost decorum and professionalism,” Hadziselimovic wrote in the letter. “While regrettable, the incident had no negative impact on any students, other than the student who is responsible,” she said, KVUE reported.
