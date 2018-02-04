What did Pink spit out just before singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

The controversy over the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday started before singer Pink even sang a note.
Battling the flu, Pink removed chewing gum, or possibly a lozenge, from her mouth just before singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.
Pink had to get rid of that gum real fast. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/V2xV8tEdqj— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 4, 2018
Some were incredulous.
Pink couldn’t spit out her gum before the #SuperBowl? ♀️— Chelsie Hadden (@ChelsieHadden) February 4, 2018
Don’t take the lozenge out on camera; we know you’re sick. #SuperBowl— Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) February 4, 2018
@Pink when the teacher is coming and you have to spit out your gum real quick— Danny Williamson (@coolface33) February 4, 2018
Others were disappointed.
Did @Pink just spit her gum out on the field? #classy #SuperBowl #Patriots And that performance was horrendous!— JCR (@yuckmouthyeti) February 4, 2018
Pro Tip for Pink: don’t wait until they announce you, on the world’s largest stage, to reach up and take the chewing gum out of your mouth. (And where did you put it?) Real classy.— Beardsworth (@CO_contraband) February 4, 2018
Low class Pink took her gum out of her mouth and threw it on the floor just seconds before singing the national anthem.— Marissa (@cookingdoll) February 4, 2018
And some were actually impressed.
.@pink threw her gum out and killed it ... #SuperBowl— Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) February 4, 2018
Pink dropping her gum on the Super Bowl field is hard as hell.— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 4, 2018
Pink, battling the flu, takes out her cough drop, not gum, and does the National Anthem justice. Well done. #pink #SuperBowlLII— Joseph Marlin (@JosephMarlin) February 4, 2018
No players on either the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots appeared to protest during the anthem, by the way. Justin Timberlake will perform during the halftime show.
