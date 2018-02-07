Mother said her baby hit her head. The infant tested positive for cocaine, cops say.

Shanice McCall, 21, told 911 operators her child had hit her head and was acting lethargic, police said.
Paramedics checked the baby’s vitals at the Elyria, Ohio home (about 30 miles west of Cleveland) on Feb. 1 and found her to to be in fine condition. But they found McCall’s behavior suspicious, authorities said, so they called the police for a welfare check, according to The Morning Journal. Police went to the home and determined the child was OK, Cleveland.com reported.
Police say McCall then had her sister take her to a hospital to run tests on the 11-month-old child, FOX 8 reported. She again said her daughter hit her head, authorities said, but a scan did not reveal any injuries, Cleveland.com reported.
The child suddenly became unresponsive during the scan and was given a blood test, The Chronicle reported. The results showed the infant had cocaine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her blood, FOX 8 said.
The girl was taken to a children’s hospital, Cleveland.com said.
McCall told police to talk to her mother, Roxie McCall, 39, who she said smokes marijuana and was watching the child while the mother was at school, authorities said, according to The Chronicle.
Investigators searched the home where the two women live and found pills and a marijuana pipe, authorities said. Both women were arrested and charged with endangering children, FOX 8 reported.
The baby is in stable condition, police said.
Lorain County Children Services arranged for two other children in the home to stay with family members, FOX 8 reported.
