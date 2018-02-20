‘Enough is enough’: Connecticut woman destroys pistol on video after Florida shooting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Pause 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amanda Meyer, originally from Strawberry Point, Iowa, filmed herself destroying a gun in response to the mass shooting that happened at a Florida high school. Meyer said she grew up around guns and that her parents always emphasized gun safety. She said the only way she could be sure that her Sig Sauer P229 won’t hurt anyone was by destroying it. Amanda Meyer via Storyful

