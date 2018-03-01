Miami VA gave inaccurate HIV test results to veterans, investigation finds

The Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami cares for about 58,000 patients a year and serves Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. On Wednesday, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said the Miami VAMC was slow to use the latest generation HIV testing and that administrators ignored a whistle blower’s complaints — allegations that were not substantiated by a Department of Veterans Affairs investigation. The OSC called the VA’s investigative report “unreasonable.” Roberto Koltun The Miami Herald