Tennessee mother used meth. Then she poured boiling water on her toddler, cops say

A Tennessee mother was having trouble getting the water hot enough to bathe her 23-month-old child in on Saturday afternoon — so she brought a pot of water to a boil, then poured the scalding liquid onto her child, the woman told deputies.
The child sustained second-degree burns on her feet and legs from the extremely hot water, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had to be taken to Laughlin Memorial Hospital in Greeneville, Tenn., to be treated for the injuries, WJHL reports.
Deputies went to the hospital to speak with the mother, 24-year-old Ashley Dawn Randolph, after hearing about the incident. Randolph admitted to authorities that she had used methamphetamine earlier in the day, the TV station reports.
Randolph was arrested on suspicion of aggravated child neglect. Bond was set at $50,000, the Greeneville Sun reports.
The bath was at about 2 p.m., and Randolph took the child to the hospital around 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Randolph “had a bad habit of boiling water and using it for bath water,” a relative told authorities, according to the Sun.
Randolph was arraigned on Monday, and her next court appearance is scheduled for April 2, WCYB reports.
The child is now in Department of Children’s Services custody, Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told WJHL.
Second-degree burns impact the outer layer of the skin, called the epidermis, and part of the inner layer, called the dermis, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center — leaving the skin red, blistered and swollen. Second-degree burns usually heal in two to three weeks if properly cared for.
