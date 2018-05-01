His co-workers sent him nude photos of his wife. So he kidnapped them, reports say

A man accused of kidnapping three co-workers and shooting one of them over the weekend said he did it because they sent him inappropriate pictures of his wife, according to multiple media reports.
Deputies were called to a shooting in south Caldwell County on Friday night, where they found an injured man.
It was later determined that three people, including the person injured in the shooting, had been kidnapped from a business in Hickory and taken to Caldwell County, where the shooting occurred, sheriff officials said.
Brendan Marshall Withers, the 25-year-old shooting suspect, escaped into a wooded area, according to officials. He was found and arrested Saturday.
Withers, who appeared in court Monday, said the incident stemmed from treatment at work.
He was an employee at Kirby Maintenance, where the kidnapping started, according to the Hickory Daily Record. The newspaper reported the three victims work there as well. Withers accused his co-workers of harassing his wife, the Hickory Daily Record reports.
He was sent nude photos of his wife, he told TV station WSOC as he was leaving court.
“Whenever you mess with somebody’s wife, at work, you get a reaction," Withers told Observer news partner WBTV.
The man who was shot has been released from the hospital, WBTV reported.
Withers faces a charge of attempted murder and multiple counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to officials.
