Flight attendant was 'drunk or stoned,' woman says. United Airlines reimbursed fliers

United Airlines apologized after a woman said a flight attendant was "belligerent" and either "drunk or stoned."
A Twitter user identified as Erika Gorman tweeted images at the airline company that alleged to show the "disorderly" employee during a flight from Denver to Williston, North Dakota.
Gorman, who has since deleted the tweet with those pictures, accused the flight attendant of telling the fliers that "if your seat belt isn't tight, you (expletive) up."
United Airlines reached out to Gorman on Twitter and said it was looking into the "concerning" story.
The company later apologized in a statement to Click2Houston and said it would refund all passengers for "the incident involving a flight attendant serving on our regional service provider Trans States Airlines flight 4689."
"As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused," it read. "The safety of our customers and crew aboard all united and trans states flights is a top priority."
Trans State Airlines also told Click2Houston that "the situation is under investigation and the flight attendant is being held out of service."
According to Newsweek, Gorman said that she told the pilot about the "out of control attendant." She also tweeted that law enforcement and an ambulance were at the airport when the plane landed.
The flight attendant was not arrested, according to Click2Houston.
It's not the first time that controversy has hit United Airlines.
In March, a 9-month-old puppy died after its owner said a flight attendant told her family to put it in an overhead bin. United later apologized for the "tragic accident" and said it would compensate the family.
And in April 2017, a video showed an officer dragging a man out of a United Airlines flight and sparked national outrage. David Dao, who was forcibly removed, said he was flying from Louisville to Chicago and didn't want to give up his seat on the overbooked flight.
