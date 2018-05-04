Kids fell out of dad's van but he kept going – he said he didn't know, cops say

A father in Wisconsin is facing charges after two of his children fell out of a van he was driving Tuesday night, police say.
Robert W. Horsch, 40, is charged with two counts of felony child neglect and driving with a revoked license.
Sheboygan, Wisconsin, police said they were called out to a rotary intersection at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A witness had said that two young children had tumbled out of the back of the van as it went through the intersection, according to a police statement.
And it kept going.
The children, ages 3 and 22 months, were injured, WISN reported. One was treated and released that day, while the other was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital with serious injuries, including a skull fracture.
When police tracked down the father, he said he wasn't aware that the children had fallen out of the vehicle, police said.
According to police:
Horsch said he had been driving back to his house after dropping two of his older children off at a Christian family center, the Sheboygan Press reported. He said the children had gotten out of their car seats and were playing on their way back home. He said he told the toddlers to sit down.
After a while, it got quiet.
Horsch said he assumed the kids were asleep.
Fox6 said Horsch "expressed disbelief" when he found out what happened. He told police he believes the children climbed over the seat and opened the van door.
The father said a third child was in the van when it happened, though it's unclear whether the child knew what happened.
It wasn't until he got home when he realized the two children were missing, the Sheboygan Press reported.
According to the newspaper, Horsch told police he was taking prescription medication for depression and anxiety, and court records noted there were "no signs" that he had been drinking, though police had initially arrested him for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Horsch, described as a Sunday school teacher and stay-at-home dad, used to be a lawyer, Fox6 reported. However, the state's Supreme Court suspended his license after he allegedly failed to report an OWI offense to officials.
