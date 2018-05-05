With this powerful new video for 'Shine,' Stoneman Douglas students honor the lives lost

"You're not gonna knock us down/

Marjory Stoneman Douglas drama students Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña have sung their song "Shine" on stages across the nation. The Parkland pair's immediate response to the Feb. 14 massacre at their school was first performed at a CNN-sponsored town hall at Sunrise's BB&T Center a week after the school shooting.

Next, the anthemic "Shine" figured prominently at the March 24 March For Our Lives rally in Washington. The song drew raves from celebs like Paul McCartney, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber on social media. Then the teens brought "Shine" back home to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where they sang the inspirational ballad at the South Florida regional theater Carbonell Awards ceremony on April 2.

On Friday, "Shine" had its most polished national bow to date.

The song — written by Garrity, 16, and Peña, 15, as a means toward healing and turned into a fundraising benefit tool for the nonprofit #ShineMSD to help students through the arts — was released as a professional music video.

In the six-minute video, which was produced and directed by 2007 Stoneman Douglas graduate Brittani Kagan, scenes show Parkland students and family members helping each other take steps to heal and trying to regain a sense of normalcy.

In one touching moment, a father and daughter share a hug and fist-bump in a car at the school's drop-off line.

The first 90 seconds, set to stark piano chords, flash scenes of memorials on the school's grounds and haunting tributes by the victims' friends and family members as they hold photos of the 17 lives lost after a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon inside Stoneman Douglas.

Other scenes show an art student scrawling "Kids Lives Matter" on a project and Stoneman Douglas students and Garrity and Peña performing "Shine" at the March For Our Lives rally before hundreds of thousands of supporters.

While much of the post-Parkland shootings spotlight has centered on the actions of student activists like Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Korin and Alex Wind, who were featured on the April 2 Time magazine cover for its annual list of 100 Most Influential People feature, Kagan's video instead puts the spotlight on about 100 other students and their families.

"This video is dedicated to the 17 eagles we lost on the 14th," Peña shared on Twitter. "It's a way of honoring them and making sure they are never forgotten. It also shows how even though our school has been through the darkest times our school and community came together in such a beautiful powerful way."

This video is dedicated to the 17 eagles we lost on the 14th, it’s a way of honoring them and making sure they are never forgotten. It also shows how even though our school has been through the darkest times our school and community came together in such a beautiful powerful way. — Andrea|#shineMSD (@AndreaPena06) May 4, 2018

The video ends with the names of the 14 students and three faculty members who were killed displayed in white letters on a black screen. Proceeds from downloads and views will go to ShineMSD to help support programs that provide healing through the arts.

