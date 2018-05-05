Put down that burger and fries if you want to have a baby, new study suggests

The food may be fast, but it actually can slow down your goal of getting pregnant.
That's according to a new study published in the journal Human Reproduction, which found that women who eat fast food four or more times a week can take a month longer to get pregnant — while women who eat more fruit take less time to conceive a child.
The study examined 5,598 women — from Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Ireland — who never had a baby before.
A research midwife asked the women to detail the food they ate before they first conceived their child, the study says. They described how often they ate fast food, fish, leafy vegetables and fruit during that period.
Researchers then compared their diets with how long it took the women to get pregnant.
Women who ate fruit three or fewer times a month actually took about a half-month longer to get pregnant, according to the research. The researchers say chowing down on fruit more than three times a day ups your chances of getting a new family member.
And those who feast on fast food meals four or more times a week can expect to take nearly a month longer before they conceive a child, the study finds. There seemed to be no correlation between infertility and the amount of leafy vegetables and fish a woman consumed.
Rates of infertility also increased among women who either ate little fruit or a lot of fast food.
Still, researchers pointed out a flaw: The study didn't examine how the diet of men can impact fertility.
"A recent review on male diet and fertility markers indicated that higher intake of fruits and vegetables was associated with increased sperm motility whereas a higher intake of fat-rich foods and sweets may decrease semen quality," the researchers wrote. "But further investigation is required due to the small number of studies."
Dr. Jennifer Wu, an obstetrician-gynecologist, told CNN that the study shows just how important a role diet can play in getting pregnant.
She said the findings could be explained by the obesity rates of the women.
