A boy's heartbroken mom signed the papers to donate his organs. Then he woke up.

Trenton McKinley died four times during two different brain surgeries, his mom says, and the last time doctors brought him back to life they detected no brain waves.
McKinley, of Mobile, Alabama, was brain dead and barely breathing after a trailer landed on his head when playing with a children's dune buggy at his friend's house, according to WALA, a FOX affiliate in Alabama. The accident happened nearly two months ago, and he received seven fractures on his skull.
“All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out," his mother, Jennifer Nicole Reindl, told WALA. "He was dead a total of 15 minutes."
After two different surgeries, McKinley's mom had to make a decision.
"They said the next time his heart stopped they had to let him die ... or I could sign a paper to donate his organs to save five other kids," Reindl posted to Facebook in late March.
McKinley's eyes were solid black and dry, she wrote, and she said she would not hesitate to save five lives.
"Five kids needed organs that matched him,” Reindl told WALA. “It was unfair to keep bringing him back, because it was just damaging his organs even more."
With that in mind, Reindl said she signed the papers that allowed doctors to harvest and then donate his organs to other children.
Then a miracle happened, his mom posted to a fundraising page on Facebook.
"The next day I got a call ... ," she wrote.
The doctors said he moved his hand, and then his feet.
" ... so they looked at his eyes and they were back....he had blue eyes....now they are green with small white specks like glitter..," Reindl wrote.
McKinley showed those signs of life and brain activity just one day before his doctors planned to take him off life support, WALA reported. Then he woke up speaking full sentences and breathing on his own.
"My baby was in heaven for a whole day....he is a miracle..," Reindl posted to Facebook.
McKinley told WALA he also believes he was in heaven before he woke up.
"I was in an open field walking straight,” he said. "There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way. Even doctors said it."
Just about a week after McKinley woke up, he went to the gym to play basketball — he even made four baskets, his mom updated on Facebook. Then he was able to wear his normal clothes and eat real food.
And just about a month later, on April 20, McKinley was able to go back home.
"He was a ok and back to his self with no signs of trouble," Reindl said.
McKinley still has a long road to recovery with other surgeries planned, but he and his mom are staying optimistic.
"Please pray for my baby he is such a little soldier and he can get through this with God's hands on him," Reindl asked.
