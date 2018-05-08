Teacher's profane texts about crying autistic teen went to the wrong person — his mom

Maybe the teacher should never have written the texts at all, but she really didn't mean for them to end up on Tiffany Elfstrom's phone.
But they did, Elfstrom says. They came from her autistic teen's teacher, who Elfstrom says mistakenly texted them to her Monday, while they were having a phone conversation about him.
Her son Jayden, 13, goes to Levi Fry Intermediate School, within Texas City Independent School District near Houston. She says she's disgusted and disappointed.
"I open the text and this is what I see," Elfstrom wrote in a Facebook post that had been shared nearly 300 times as of Tuesday morning. "I just want to cry because I have put my most precious possession in this teacher's hands this whole school year."
"This lil [expletive] is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home," the first text read. It was followed by, " Omg I just want to omggggggg pull all my [expletive] hair out."
The teacher who sent the text has apparently been fired. Texas City ISD released a statement to KPRC, which read:
"The teacher admitted to sending the text, but did not intend to send it to the parent. No matter her intention, the text is highly inappropriate and does not represent the character of people we want teaching our students. She was immediately removed from the classroom. We investigated the incident and she no longer has a contract with our district."
The teacher's excuse?
"She told me that she was trying to text herself," Elfstrom told the station. "Now, I'm not tech savvy or smart, but I'm not tech stupid, either."
In addition to his autism, Jayden also suffers from other health problems, KHOU reported.
