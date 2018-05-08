Waitress chased man who skipped out on the bill. He pulled out a knife, Mass. cops say

A waitress tried to stop a customer from dining and dashing at a Chelsea, Massachusetts restaurant Monday night, a confrontation that turned violent and left her bleeding in the street, according to authorities.
Restaurant manager Gilberto Ramos told the Boston Globe it was a slow night at Las Pupusas Del Chino, a Salvadoran restaurant in the city, and the restaurant was set to close soon when the man left without paying his bill.
The 34-year-old waitress ran after the customer, police said, and confronted him as he was getting into his car, Chelsea police told the Globe. That’s when he pulled out his knife, Chief Brian Kyes said.
“Everything just happened all of a sudden," Ramos told WCVB. “When I walked up to the front, they said she's running to this customer. He went without paying. And so, that's when I came out,” Ramos said.
Ramos told the Globe he saw the waitress and the man arguing, then the customer "took off" with the waitress in the car.
WCVB reports the woman was found near the restaurant.
Police say the man slashed the waitress in the neck and the right hand, reported the Boston Herald. She was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and released, the Herald reported.
Capt. Keith Houghton told the Herald that police believe the suspect is “known to patrons at the bar.”
As of Tuesday morning, he hasn’t been caught, according to police. Kyes told the Boston Globe police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with Colorado plates. Police weren’t able to interview the waitress after the incident, due to the “trauma she was going through,” the Herald reported.
Ramos told WCVB the waitress, who hasn’t been identified, is one of his best servers and likely got tired of people running out without paying. It’s unclear how much the man owed the restaurant.
“We get that a lot. But until now, we've never had any problems like that,” he said.
