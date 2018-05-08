She posed as a state worker and killed a young mom. Then tried to raise the baby

Wearing business attire and holding a binder full of fake paperwork, Geraldine Jones passed herself off as a state employee, according to prosecutors.

Jones, who presented herself as an Indiana child services worker, told Samantha Fleming, 23, that she was at her Anderson home to drive the woman and her 3-month-old child to a court hearing in Gary, authorities said. Having the infant with her in court would “look good,” Jones allegedly said, the Herald Bulletin reported.

Fleming and her child, named Serenity, left with Jones — but never made it back home, authorities said, according to NWITimes.

On April 4, 2015, just two days before Jones showed up at Fleming’s door, authorities say Jones called the woman’s mother and told her she worked at the Department of Child Services and needed to get in touch with Fleming about her child, prosecutors said. Fleming’s mother gave Jones her daughter’s phone number, authorities said, the Herald Bulletin reported.

Fleming’s boyfriend reported her missing a few days later, NWITimes reported. Police tracked the woman’s cellphone GPS to Jones’ home, where Serenity was found in the care of Jones’ sister, authorities said.

Then authorities found Fleming’s body in Jones’ apartment in Gary on April 17, The Associated Press reported. She’d been stabbed to death, her body soaked in bleach and stuffed in a plastic bin in Jones’ closet, authorities said. There was a crib, changing table and nursery in the home, the Herald Bulletin reported.

Police said there was never a court date scheduled for Fleming the day she left with Jones, the Herald Bulletin reported.

Jones, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and criminal confinement, the AP reported. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to her attorney.