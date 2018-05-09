11-year-old Illinois girl leaps from moving car to escape hijacking, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK An 11-year-old girl in Aurora, Ill., was forced to leap out of a moving vehicle onto the hard ground of a gas station after someone ran in and hijacked the car she was sitting in. Nobody was hurt and police arrested Tyrelle L. Pulley. Aurora Police Department

