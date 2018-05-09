6-year-old may have jumped off bed to her death through third-story window, cops say

It sounds like a parent's worst nightmare: Their child is jumping on a bed with friends when they suddenly fall through an open window.
That's what might have happened to 6-year-old Yoriani Encarnacion, who plunged from an apartment's third-story window in Newark, New Jersey, and later died, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex County prosecutor's office. The girl seemed to be playing on the bed with other children on Monday evening, the spokeswoman told NBC4, before she accidentally fell out of the open window and to the concrete below.
But the spokeswoman said that the theory is still under investigation.
First responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
An unidentified witness told CBS New York that the girl was "still breathing" after the fall.
Friends of Yoriani's mother, who visited the grieving woman at her apartment, told police that the girl had been playing with about six other children during the accident. The 6-year-old fell from the window just before midnight, according to ABC7, and police say the window didn't have a guard, unlike other ones in the apartment complex.
The building supervisor wasn't sure why that window lacked a guard, according to ABC7. A cousin told the TV station that the girl will be buried in the Dominican Republic, where her father currently lives.
Lissette Jimenez, the owner of a nearby deli, said she knew the girl's mother — and described her last conversation with the woman.
"She was just telling me what is she gonna do now she lost her baby," she told ABC7. "That's the only daughter she has, she says she don't know what she's gonna do from now on."
No criminal charges have been filed in the death as the investigation continues, the prosecutor's office wrote.
Comments