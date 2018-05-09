'How many boobs do you have?' Woman says American Airlines agents 'humiliated' her

A woman flying American Airlines out of Los Angeles wrote in a message to the airline Sunday that she had "never felt more harassed, disrespected and humiliated in my life" after she says airline agents stopped her at the gate and "screamed" at her about needing to check one of her carry-on items.
Kelsey Myers wrote that she had a carry-on bag, a personal item, a container of breast milk and a breast pump. When she tried to board the plane, she wrote that the gate agent told her she was carrying too many things and needed to check a bag.
“We got to the gate, and there ended up being a 2 1/2-hour delay, and I had to pump on the plane. I went to board and the attendant stopped me, saying I had 'too many bags.,' " Myers told Fox News.
Myers wrote that she tried to explain to the agent that the pump was a medical device and did not count against her carry-on limits, but the agent continued to insist that she check a bag.
The American Airlines policy listed on its website says that medical devices, including breast pumps, "don’t count toward carry-on limits," though they might need to be checked if there is too little space.
“As a new mom, I’ve been nervous traveling, so ... I made sure everything I was taking was like OK. I did the same this past weekend when I left (my son), and had to pump all weekend, so what I was bringing was allowed," Myers told Fox News.
Eventually the gate agent called a supervisor, who Myers wrote "did not even ask me the situation" and told her to check a bag. After Myers again protested, she said, the supervisor began "yelling" at her and then "in a condescending tone" asked, "How many boobs do you have?" in reference to her breast pump supplies, Fox News reported.
"I have never felt more harassed, disrespected and humiliated in my life. She would not reason at all and continued to scream at me in front of everyone so I eventually just gave in and checked my bag," Myers wrote on Facebook.
Myers' story touched a nerve on Facebook, where it received more than 200 comments. Most were not kind to the airline.
Myers also tweeted to American Airlines on Monday, which said it was "concerned" and asked for more information. Myers tweeted that the airline offered her a $75 voucher.
A representative of American Airlines told NBC Chicago the situation never should have happened and that the airline had apologized to the customer.
"If that happened, it’s certainly not professional and not how team members should act," Leslie Scott of American Airlines told the station. "It’s difficult enough to travel as a breastfeeding mom. We want it to be easier, not more difficult.”
Myers told Fox News she was not satisfied.
"The fact that (American Airlines) told NBC that they had compensated and apologized, I hardly call that either. A voucher for an airline that I’m never going to fly again, what does that do for me?” Myers told the site. "I just hope that there can be light brought to this situation and other people don’t have to be humiliated like I was."
