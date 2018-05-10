Teenagers in Wisconsin are stripping down to better their chances of survival in a squirt gun game called “Paranoia."
Naked teens are playing a new squirt gun survival game, Wisconsin police say

Some teenagers are getting naked to better their chances in Paranoia — a squirt gun survival game.

"If your clothes get wet, you’re out. If you’re naked, you’re still in," John Limbert, a high school senior in Wisconsin, told WISN.

Six-player teams compete in an NCAA-style bracket while working to get opposing players wet with water and large squirt guns, according to Wisconsin’s Franklin Police Department.

If someone gets your clothes wet, you're out.

"If you are not wearing clothing, you are always safe ... which leads to some of the community issues that may arise," the department posted to Facebook earlier this month.

The post said the department has been receiving calls about reckless driving, suspicious vehicles and people, trespassing, and nudity in connection to Paranoia.

"A call was received about students running around naked in a subdivision while playing Paranoia before school," the post says.

The police department added that this event is "NOT a school sanctioned event."

Franklin police told WISN that officers have ticketed students for their naked involvement in the game. The disorderly conduct ticket costs teens $375.

This isn't the first year Wisconsin teens have been caught playing Paranoia and stripping down.

Last year, WISN reported that at least two students had been arrested in connection with the game.

