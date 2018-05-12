His roommates made x-rated drawings on his face — so he set fire to their garage

People in their 20s — and admittedly some in their 30s — have seen the kind of prank Stephen Elmore was subjected to in January.
It starts when "that one friend" gets way too drunk one weekend night, and passes out.
It continues with a permanent marker outlining the shape of one — or several, depending on the nature of the friend's intoxicated transgressions — penises on his or her forehead and cheeks.
It usually ends with the horrified realization the next morning that it's going to take a lot of soap and a lot of work to get that marker off before Monday.
But that's not where it ended in Elmore's case. He pleaded guilty this week to taking his rage one step further when his passed-out face became his roommates' canvas for x-rated scribbles. He set fire to the garage he shared with those roommates, according to the Aspen Times.
The 25-year-old Snowmass Village, Colo. resident was sentenced to two years' probation after his guilty plea to a fourth-degree arson charge Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire Elmore started just after midnight, the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, before it spread to other areas of the house. The flames reached as high as four feet and discolored a 3-foot-by-3-foot section of the ceiling in the garage, according to the Aspen Times.
Snowmass Village police asked Elmore what started the fire. He answered, "It was just like by her ... drawing penises on my face," according to an affidavit obtained by the Times. Police also noted in the affidavit that he speech was slurred and he could not keep his balance as he answered their questions.
The "her" referred to was the 37-year-old owner of the home, landlord and roommate to Elmore and another man. She admitted to drawing testicles on Elmore's face, according to the affidavit. The other roommate apparently did the rest.
District Judge Chris Seldin called the drawings "reprehensible" at Elmore's plea hearing Monday, but also said that Elmore's "retaliation was significantly out of proportion," the Times reported.
As part of his probation, Elmore will have to undergo substance-abuse and mental health evaluations, as well as stay away from drugs and alcohol.
Comments