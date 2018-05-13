Stranger danger! Mo the cat makes a 'heroic escape' from catnapper

Mo is an indoor cat — and a great kitty, according to his owner — but even an indoor cat wants some fresh air sometimes.
That's why Mo's owner of eight years, Samuel Evertson, let him rest on the front porch in Lincoln, Nebraska, a few days ago, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Mo was lounging on the white-fenced porch — while facing the street — on May 9 when a blond-haired woman came up to him.
She reached out her hand, security surveillance video shows, and tried to pick him up.
That must have been when Mo's "Stranger danger!" sensors went off.
The video, posted to Reddit, shows Mo clawing at the porch as the woman in a white t-shirt and black pants grabs him from behind.
She quickly walks away and opens the back door of her green, getaway car.
As she tries to get into the car, Mo makes his "heroic escape" by jumping from her arms, running to the house and then taking his time as he makes it back onto the comfort of his porch.
The car is then seen leaving Mo's neighborhood.
A day later, ShammyKon posted to Reddit: "Someone tried to steal my cat." The user also posted the surveillance footage.
Evertson reported the incident to police, the World-Herald reported, and said he has no idea who the woman in the video is. He said the attempted catnapping occurred at about 8 p.m. while he and his wife were watching TV in the living room.
He told the World-Herald that he found out about the almost-catnapping when his smartphone notified him that his porch security camera sensed someone in the area.
The video was shared by local media outlets and someone recognized the woman.
Officer Angela Sands told the Lincoln Journal-Star that Mo's almost-catnapper is a 17-year-old who is believed to have been acting on a dare.
Officer Anthony Perkins said in a police report that Mo was a "fleet-footed feline" who made a "heroic escape," according to the Journal-Star.
The teen was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of attempted larceny and trespassing, according to media reports.
ShammyKon posted a "final update" to Reddit on Friday: "Thank you everyone who shared interested and helped us search. I love Lincolnites. I love Nebraska."
Comments