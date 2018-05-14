Satanists will meet regularly at this beach. But not for the reason you might think

Satanists in California will soon meet regularly at a local beach — but not for the reasons you might think.

The Satanic Temple in Santa Cruz announced last week that they are adopting Seabright State Beach through Save Our Shores, a marine conservation nonprofit.

Adopting the Central Coast spot on Monterey Bay means the Satanic Temple will care for the beach for a year by holding monthly cleanups, according to the Save Our Shores website.

"If you're worried there will be animal sacrifices or other Satanic rituals on the beach, members of the chapter say, you have nothing to fear," Temple chapter head Sadie Satanas told KSBW.

"We'd like to demonstrate that being a good person doesn't necessarily come from a Christian moral background, that any person of any belief system can potentially do good deeds and be a good person," Satanas said to KION.

"Is this a joke? Really? I mean, if they want to clean the beach, I'm all for it," beachgoer Ashley Kumbris told KSBW.

In a Facebook post, the temple said that their orientation is on June 4, and they will start cleaning up the beach soon after that.

"Monterey Bay is a marine sanctuary, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help create a cleaner, safer environment for wildlife and humans," read the post.