What did California woman get for Mother's Day? Kidnapped and robbed, police say.

On Mother's Day, a Modesto, California, man pulled a knife on his mom and forced her to withdraw money from her bank account, police report.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a northeast Modesto residence on a report of a fight involving weapons, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.

The alleged victim reported to officers that during an argument, her son, Cody James Woods, pulled out a pocket knife, opened it and threatened to kill her. He refused to let her leave the home, Graves said, and then forced her to drive to get money from an ATM.

When they returned to the home, the 59-year-old woman managed to escape and called 911, Graves said. Mother and son both live at the address, she said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Woods was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and making criminal threats. He remained in custody Monday afternoon, with bail set at $100,000.