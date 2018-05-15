She contacted a divorce lawyer. Then her husband 'ambushed' and killed her, police say

The district attorney of Jefferson County, Colorado, says a 40-year-old man "deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison" after he was found guilty of murdering his own wife.
The man, Gary Lee Nickal, shot his 35-year-old wife twice — once in the head — with a pump-action shotgun in April 2016, according to a release from District Attorney Peter Weir.
When Nickal shot his wife, Molly Nickal, the couple's three children were home, Denver's Fox31 reported in 2016. The children were 8, 7 and 3 months old.
When police arrived to what was reported as a possible suicide, Fox31 reported, Molly Nickal was found dead.
But evidence at the scene did not match the story that was told to officers, the TV station said in 2016.
Two years later, on May 10, the jury found Gary Nickal guilty of killing his wife after a three-hour deliberation. The jury rejected an "insanity defense," according to the release.
"The evidence at trial showed that Gary and Molly Nickal had a difficult relationship," the release states. "They had been separated for several months until their third child was born in February, 2016. Molly then went back to him, one more time, for financial reasons and to try to keep the family together."
Months later, she was making plans to leave her husband and take the three kids with her.
Molly Nickal had contacted a lawyer "to begin the process of having Gary served with divorce papers and getting sole custody of the children."
But two days after, at 6 a.m. on April 28, 2016, Gary Nickal "ambushed" his wife and "shot her to death" while she was in the bathroom.
“This is such a tragedy," Weir said. "Molly was drawn back to him again and again with hope that it would be different, that he would change."
Gary Nickal was sentenced to life in prison on May 11.
