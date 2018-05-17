Noisy babies at a birthday party spark AK-47 gunfire, 5-hour standoff, Oregon cops say

Franklin L. Tomes had a complaint — babies at a neighbor's birthday party were too noisy Tuesday night.
Tomes, 59, argued about the noise with two 20-year-old men, including the father of the babies, who live above Tomes. They argued around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot outside his Newport, Ore., apartment complex, reported The Oregonian.
Tomes grabbed an AK-47 assault rifle from his vehicle, chambered a round and aimed at the two men, then put the firearm away, police told the publication. When the men fled, Tomes retrieved the rifle and opened fire.
He hit one man three times, including once in both legs, and the other in the shoulder, police told The Oregonian. Seven more rounds tore through another apartment containing two people.
The two wounded men escaped into a neighbor’s apartment while Tomes returned to his own unit, police told KPTV. Officers set up a perimeter and evacuated some neighbors.
Police were initially unable to retrieve the two wounded men. The parents of one of the men, who arrived at the complex after he called to tell them he’d been shot, could hear him screaming for help, his mother told KPTV.
“Thank God two of his friends were there who were able to grab him and stop the bleeding,” his mother said. “He probably would have bled to death.”
Both men were later taken to a Corvallis, Ore., hospital, where they are in stable condition, reported KATU.
Newport police and SWAT officers contacted Tomes by telephone at 2:20 a.m. and he surrendered after a short negotiation, police told KATU.
He faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, the station reported.
