Man firing gun and ranting about Trump shot by police inside Trump National Doral resort

A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
Then, according to police, the man waited in the lobby for police to arrive before luring them into a gunfight.
During the gunfight, the man, whose name has not been released, was struck several times in the lower body. No workers at the resort or patrons were injured. A Doral cop hurt his wrist.
“There’s a shootout in the lobby,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “He’s at the hospital stable. Don’t know how many times he was hit.”
The shooting between the man, several Doral cops and one Miami-Dade Officer, happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the lobby of the resort at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue.
Police said the lobby wasn’t crowded, but there were employees and hotel guests there. By sunrise the Secret Service was on the scene helping with the investigation.
The President's son, Eric Trump, tweeted his appreciation to the police departments involved in the shootout.
