BAM! POW! The Batmobile crashes with Robin at the wheel

The Batmobile met its match in Buffalo, N.Y. on Thursday when it slammed into a highway guardrail. The driver, Jett Yaskow, aka Robin and co-owner of TV and Movie Cars for Hire, walked away with just a bump on his head. Tv and Movie Cars For Hire Monty Davis

