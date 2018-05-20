He called 911 to report being followed by a pig. Police had their doubts

When a man called Elyria, Ohio, police early Saturday to report a pig following him home, officers had some doubts.

“Night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy walking home from the bar at 5:26 in the morning,” police wrote on Facebook. “He was at least drunk enough to call the police on himself while hallucinating.”

But officers were in for a surprise. There really was a pig following "a very sober male" home from the town’s Amtrak station — not the Train Station bar, as police wrote they had initially suspected.

A patrolman wrestled the pig into his police car and took it to an animal shelter, where it was later reunited with its owner, police wrote. They posted a photo of the pig in the back seat to Facebook.

“Also, we will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard,” police wrote.

One response to the Facebook post commended police for “bringing home the bacon.” Another person noted that if they were ever to be arrested, they hoped it would be by Elyria police.

