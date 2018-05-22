Does plaque honoring Brandi Chastain look more like Mickey Rooney? Maybe Gary Busey?

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame unveiled a plaque Monday honoring soccer star Brandi Chastain. Or was it Jimmy Carter? Maybe Mickey Rooney.
The image of Chastain engraved on the plaque, revealed at a ceremony in San Francisco, Calif., has drawn mocking online comparisons to the former president and actor — along with Gary Busey, Melissa McCarthy and Babe Ruth, among others.
For her part, Chastain seemed to react graciously to the plaque at the Monday unveiling ceremony, reported The Mercury News.
“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said. “But it’s nice.”
It’s unclear whether Chastain will get a new plaque. Anthony Savicke, the hall of fame’s vice president, told The Mercury News on Monday the images on the plaques are “representations” and there were no plans for a new plaque. On Tuesday, however, Yahoo Sports reported the hall of fame has agreed to redo the plaque.
The plaque also reminded some of the uproar over earlier sculptures intended to honor Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and American actress Lucille Ball.
Chastain, who was born in San Jose, Calif., is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold-medalist. She played for the U.S. women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. In 1999, Chastain famously ripped off her jersey after scoring a dramatic, game-winning goal fin the FIFA Women's World Cup.
