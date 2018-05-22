Three men were arrested in Lebanon, Maine, May 20 after getting caught stealing a 25-foot-long shed from a foreclosed property and dragging it down a street with a pickup, blocking half the roadway, police said.
Three men were arrested in Lebanon, Maine, May 20 after getting caught stealing a 25-foot-long shed from a foreclosed property and dragging it down a street with a pickup, blocking half the roadway, police said. Maine State Police
Three men were arrested in Lebanon, Maine, May 20 after getting caught stealing a 25-foot-long shed from a foreclosed property and dragging it down a street with a pickup, blocking half the roadway, police said. Maine State Police

National

Men stole huge, 25-foot shed — and got caught dragging it down a road, Maine cops say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

May 22, 2018 04:56 PM

The huge, 25-foot-long white shed would have — admittedly — been tough to hide.

But the three men in Lebanon, Maine, who stole the shed Sunday found a surefire way to get caught, according to Maine State Police. They dragged the stolen property through the street, blocking half of the roadway, police said.

Someone called police about the shed after spotting the men using a pickup to haul it down Heath Road in the southwestern Maine town, not far from the New Hampshire border. It had been lifted off a foreclosed property on Pork Street, the caller reported.

Once police started to investigate, they discovered that the three men hauling the truck — Matthew Thompson, Timothy James and Robert Breton — had no rights to the shed and had stolen it, according to state police.

All three were arrested. During the arrest, a search of Thompson turned up crystal methamphetamine and prescription drugs that he wasn’t authorized to have, authorities said.

3-suspects.jpg
Robert Breton, Timothy James and Matthew Thompson
Maine State Police

The three suspects each face charges of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and reckless conduct, police said. Thompson, of Lebanon, Maine, also faces two drug charges. James and Breton are New Hampshire residents.

The suspects were taken to the York County Jail, where each is being held on $5,000 bail, police said.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. McClatchyNicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  