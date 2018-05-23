A road rage dispute escalated at a store. A police officer witnessed a murder, cops say

Justin "JP" Parker, 35, appeared to have diffused the road rage dispute that escalated on a Totowa, New Jersey road early Sunday, according to NJ.com.
A truck had pulled up next to Parker’s friend’s car, police said, and the man behind the wheel was angry. “You don’t know how to drive m*****f*****,” Damien Edwards allegedly yelled, the publication reported.
Parker, who was in a separate car, his friend James Pittman and Edwards all pulled into a convenience store parking lot, where authorities allege Edwards came at Pittman with a knife. Parker intervened to help Pittman and exchanged words with Edwards, who went back to his car, authorities said, NJ.com reported.
But Edwards, 33, apparently came back. An on-duty police officer who was in the convenience store saw Edwards attack Parker, authorities said, according to NorthJersey.com.
Parker was stabbed in the torso, the Paterson Times reported. He was declared dead at the scene.
Edwards ran away after the stabbing, police said. Nearby officers took him into custody, Patch reported.
Edwards faces charges of first-degree murder and weapons possession, the Paterson Times reported. He remains held without bail.
Parker's family said the Paterson man died helping his friend.
"That was his personality, helping people out," his mother, Barbara Anne Parker, told NJ.com "He had a heart of gold."
A few months ago a man was killed in a road rage incident in Deptford, New Jersey, according to authorities. Joe Pirri told 911 dispatchers that he gave another man the middle finger after passing him on a road March 7. That driver then allegedly exited his car and slashed Pirri in the face, leaving Pirri dead days later, authorities said.
