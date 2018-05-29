Benefit motorcycle ride raised money for boy's medical bills. Then there was a crash

A 10-year-old Kansas boy and his step-dad were hospitalized after the family's benefit ride ended in a crash Saturday afternoon.
The motorcycle ride was raising money for medical bills after Corbyn Jensen's appendix ruptured in December, his family posted on a Facebook Fundraiser page. The family's previous GoFundMe page said Corbyn had three surgeries and was in the hospital for more than a week due to complications.
"It's just sad because the bike ride was for my grandson, and then he's the one that gets hurt in this accident," his step-grandmother, Tina Adams, told KSNT.
The fundraiser started with lunch in Manhattan and then was to end with a ride to Topeka, the fundraising page states. That ride is about 60 miles long. KSNT reported that "dozens of people" were participating in the ride.
"As the group headed out, Corbyn strapped on his helmet and proudly joined his dad Robert Adams on his motorcycle," family member Michaela Huffman posted.
She said they were just "a few short miles" into the ride when it ended with a crash, at Fort Riley Boulevard and Davis Drive near Manhattan.
Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department confirmed the motorcycle crash.
She said officers responded to the scene and found a crash involving a Ford Freestar and two motorcycles.
"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the Ford Freestar made a sudden lane change and the drivers of the motorcycles made evasive actions, losing control," Rowland said in a written statement.
The driver of one of the motorcycles — Adams, 32 — and a "juvenile passenger" were taken to the hospital with injuries, she said.
Corbyn was released from the hospital on May 27 — one day after the crash.
"Corbyn was able to go home tonight!!!!" Huffman posted. "His first stop was of course to see his dad! One of the first things that he asked when he got there was if they could get another bike!!!"
Adams is now at the University of Kansas Medical Center and "has a lot of challenging obstacles" to overcome, Huffman said. He broke his thumb, wrist, collarbone and four ribs.
