Officer used threats of rape and death to get nude photos from a woman, Florida police say

Joshua Fancher officially joined the Orange City Police Department at a December ceremony after which he was surrounded by family.
On Tuesday, Fancher, 25, resigned from the department amid accusations that he threatened to kill a Georgia woman, then kill or rape her family if she didn't give him what he wanted: nude photos.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced Fancher's arrest Tuesday on a felony warrant out of Lowndes County, Georgia, charging him with making terroristic threats. VCSO also hit Fancher's DeLand apartment to execute a search warrant.
"The victim reported receiving numerous threatening messages from an unknown person attempting to extort her for nude photographs," VCSO said. "The messages, which started via Instagram, included threats to kill the victim and kill and/or rape her family members if she didn’t provide the photos."
Fancher is being held without bond.
