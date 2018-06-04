Teen said he was kidnapped by white supremacists. Texas police say it never happened

The 13-year-old had reportedly survived a harrowing ordeal: A violent kidnapping and robbery at the hands of white supremacists that happened because he was black.

Zavion Parker had told police that four young men and an adult grabbed him when he got off his school bus last month in Houston, Texas, ABC 13 reported. His mother, Michelle Lee, told Newsweek that the sixth-grader was then forced into a red and black truck and taken to a house where he was assaulted.

A few hours later, Zavion was reportedly able to flee the home and flag down an oncoming driver. His shirt was torn and his shoes were gone, ABC 13 reported.

Lee said the suspects told Zavion that they took him because he’s black, Newsweek reported. Zavion told police the adult driver had “I hate black people” tattooed on his arm, the publication said. Lee told Newsweek she believed the alleged kidnapping was a hate crime.

But after an investigation, officers are saying the kidnapping and ensuing assault and robbery never happened.

Houston police said Monday that evidence shows the incident, as described, didn’t occur, and there’s no reason to believe that white supremacists are abducting children in the area. Officers met with the family and community leaders to explain why they came to this conclusion, police said.

Officers tracked down the vehicle that was identified on social media as the one involved in the alleged kidnapping — but police determined the owner of the car wasn’t involved in the case, the department said.

Lee had said she received threatening text messages from Zavion’s phone that said he would be killed, ABC 13 reported. That was when she called police, the news station said. The text messages provided to Newsweek said “I stoled him” and “I’m going to kill him” when Lee asked where her son was.

Police didn’t provide further details on their investigation into the incident Monday. They say no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Lee declined to comment Monday, ABC 13 reported.