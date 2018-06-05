Among 'Dangerous isms,' a Texas church lists Judaism and liberalism with alcoholism

The Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, Texas is conducting a "summer series" of info-sessions on topics church leaders are calling "Dangerous isms."
Speakers will devote time to denouncing the usual suspects, the scourges of materialism, pessimism and alcoholism for an evening at a time, but some others on the list are a little more controversial.
Islamism, Judaism and liberalism are on the list to be addressed, too. The talks will "provide a proper response by the Christian," according to door hangs distributed in Richardson and the North Dallas area over the weekend.
Some suggested on social media that equating a set of religious or political beliefs as dangerous in the same vein as addiction or vice is less than savory.
"No place for this in public display, let alone my home door," Dallas resident Danny Litwak tweeted in response to receiving one.
According to the Associated Press, the church's pulpit minister stands by the fliers, though he hedged a bit on "the wording" of the door hangs.
"We're living in an age where every word means something, and you have to be very careful about the words that you use," Shelton Gibbs III told the AP. "And I think going forward, I'm sure we'll be able to phrase it where people are drawn in, and not that we have somehow marginalized them and caused them to fear."
The church will go ahead with the series, which starts June 13 with a talk on "denominationalism," despite the objections to his church's calling other religions "dangerous." Church leaders met Sunday to discuss the backlash to the door fliers.
Immigration attorney Dobrina Ustun, who lives near the church, told KXAS that calling Islam "dangerous" is especially problematic because it sows further division between Christians and people of other faiths. Richardson is an especially diverse pocket of the Dallas area, with entire neighborhoods that are predominantly Muslim.
"That's my biggest problem," she told the station. "That's why I got real upset when I saw it."
She had even stronger words on Twitter, telling the church to "stop spreading hate and bigotry. If you want to advance a political agenda, pay taxes."
While several Muslim and Jewish leaders offered to meet with Gibbs and other members of the church's leadership to try to foster dialogue rather than division, Rabbi Ari Sunshine of Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas told the Dallas Morning News such a meeting might not be worth it.
"You are immediately putting everyone on the defensive and saying there is no opportunity for dialog to begin to understand each other," he told the station. "I would hope that any human being would see this flier and as a neighbor say this is offensive and this is hurtful."
The Greenville Avenue Baptist Church is a predominantly African-American church that has grown and thrived under Gibbs' leadership since it moved to its current location in 1990.
