'Dump him.' People can't get over the way this woman's boyfriend eats a Kit Kat bar

This is the Great Kit Kat Debate of 2018: Is there a correct way to eat a Kit Kat bar?
The jingle says to "break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar," which implies that you snap them apart and eat them one row at a time.
Apparently, Haley Byrd's boyfriend didn't get that memo.
Byrd, a reporter at the Weekly Standard, was so shocked at the way her boyfriend took a big ol' bite out of a Kit Kat without breaking it apart that she posted a photo of his assault against chocolate on Twitter.
The photo ran into a buzzsaw of public commentary
"This is the wrongest way to eat a Kit Kat," huffed Nerdist.com.
People found this candy crime so egregious that they told Byrd to run and save herself, and possibly the world.
Even CNN journalist Jake Tapper weighed in, demanding that Byrd "break up with him at once." That chorus grew loud.
Dictionary.com took sides, too.
The folks at Kit Kat weighed in and reiterated that you really are supposed to break the Kit Kat apart. They had seen this kind of abhorrent behavior before.
Byrd stirred the pot when she referred to Kits Kats as "a sandwich."
Uh, nope, said Kit Kat.
If anything's to be broken apart by this public debate, it won't be Byrd and her boyfriend.
Comments