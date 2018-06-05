'Stop! Or I'll hurl these baked beans at you!' And that's what this Florida deputy did

Florida deputy takes down hammer-wielding man with can of beans A Florida deputy took down a suspect armed with a hammer by throwing cans of Bush's extra-brown-sugar baked beans at the man, distracting him and eventually allowing officers to apprehend him. Bay County Sheriff's Office ×

