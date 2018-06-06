Comcast outage hits phones across the United States

A massive outage has shut down landline phones to thousands of U.S. businesses using Comcast’s Xfinity service.
The outages are concentrated in California, Florida, the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, according to DownDetector.com. Recent reports of problems also come from Chicago, Denver, Atlanta and Houston.
Comcast acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The problems began around 8 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, reported The Verge.
Businesses across the nation reported phone line problems related to the outage.
