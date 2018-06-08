Teen stabbed dog 11 times, Missouri cops say. Owner believes he was out for revenge

An 18-year-old in southeast Missouri stole a dog outside a woman's apartment, stabbed the animal to death and left the dog's remains in a trash bag outside her front door, authorities allege.
The accusations stem from court records obtained by KFVS this week in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The suspect, Andrew Nipper, has been charged with animal abuse, stealing an animal and harassment, according to online court records.
The dog's owner told police she believes Nipper killed her dog, Pepper, out of revenge because she once called the police on him, the Southeast Missourian reported.
She suspected Nipper because he was allegedly stalking her friend, who he once dated, court records said.
The dog was taken on May 19, online court records indicate. Later that night, the woman said her dog was found dead in a bag outside the apartment, according to the Southeast Missourian.
She reached out to Nipper through Snapchat to confront him about the dog's death, and he denied involvement, KFVS reported. He reportedly told her it sounded like she was having a "ruff" day.
Two days later, through an anonymous tip, police learned Nipper took a selfie with the dog and sent it to another person. The photo was later found during a police search of his cellphone, KFVS reported. Court records said the photo was taken minutes before the dog's remains were left outside the apartment.
Police also searched Nipper's home and vehicle, and found trash bags similar to the one holding the dog's remains, a sweatshirt similar to what Nipper wore in the selfie and black hairs similar to the dog's, according to the Southeast Missourian.
Nipper remained in the Cape Girardeau County jail on Friday with bond set at $25,000, cash only. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 11 in circuit court.
Online court records show previous charges and convictions for Nipper. On May 31, he was charged with violating a protection order, and on May 20, he was charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree stalking and violating a protection order.
In January, court records indicate, he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge and was placed on supervised probation. He also pleaded guilty to stealing in a separate case.
