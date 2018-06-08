13-year-old took her foster mom's car. The crash with a semi-truck killed her, officials say

A 13-year-old girl took her foster mother's car, Ohio officials say, and died in a head-on collision on Thursday.
Sky Lhamon, the teen, was driving the minivan in Clark County, Ohio, when the vehicle veered to the left and went in front of an oncoming semi-truck at around 9 p.m., according to a statement from The Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services. The Dayton Daily News reports that the department had full custody of the girl.
She died at the scene of the crash, authorities told WDTN, and was the only person in the car.
Michkel Rakestraw, who had been driving behind the 13-year-old, told the Dayton Daily News that he checked on the driver of the minivan after the crash — and that "it looked bad."
“I said to myself, ‘I find it hard to believe that whoever was in that van was going to come out of that alive. That’s how bad it looked to me," he said. "The van went left of center and the semi tried to avoid it, and that’s what caused the crash.”
According to New Carlisle News, the truck driver told police that he tried to avoid the car — but he couldn't stop from hitting it. The car, which was dragged 100 feet, landed upside-down after flipping several times.
County officials mourned the loss of the Lhamon.
"The foster parent has suffered a loss in the death of someone who became a family member," the statement obtained by WDTN said. "We also wish to express our concern for the driver of the other vehicle as he attempts to deal with this situation.
"This situation has also impacted our Children Services staff," it continued. "Over the years they have developed an ongoing relationship with Sky."
