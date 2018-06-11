Pickle slushie debuts at Sonic: ‘America is seriously doomed’

Sonic Drive-In debuted its new pickle juice slush drink Monday, bringing about the impending collapse of civilization. At least, according to some people.
The fast-food chain began selling the pickle-flavored beverage Monday at 3,500 locations across the United States, reported KGO.
“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," Scott Uehlein, the restaurant's vice president of product innovation and development, told the station when the drink was first announced.
Food and Wine tested the new drink at Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma in March, finding it “sweet and tangy” and noting “the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”
Online reaction was decidedly more mixed, with some declaring it “disgusting”and “nasty.”
Of course, plenty of people posted photos and videos of themselves giving the drink a try.
The drink’s debut Monday coincided with an unrelated announcement from International House of Pancakes that it would become International House of Burgers, though it’s only a short-term marketing push to promote a new line of hamburgers.
Even so, some people just found it just too much to take in. “America is seriously doomed,” wrote one person on Twitter.
