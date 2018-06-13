Woman rants that Asian shop owner should 'talk English.' Watch a customer speak up.

An unidentified woman really wanted employees at a Florida nail salon to speak English, a video shows, and her rant went viral.
“If they don’t understand the language they should go back to their own country," she is heard saying in a now-viral Facebook video. "Period."
A woman named Robin Roether took to Facebook to share her friend's videos of the incident, which happened in the Bali Nail Spa in Lutz.
The first video shows the woman arguing with Karen Vu, who owns the shop, according to ABC Action News.
The upset customer turns to others in the shop and loudly asks "who all agrees with that? Like if you get a service done, I mean, should you be able to understand who is doing it?" She is apparently complaining that a male nail tech didn't speak English well enough.
Vu apologizes, and the woman then responds "don't charge me $150 for nails next time."
The owner says she has never charged her that much.
"Um, with a tip it's always been $150, honey," the woman says. The unnamed customer also says she is dating a "channel 13 news advisor," warning Vu that "you'll get put on the news."
Fox13 in nearby Tampa directed McClatchy to its corporate office in New York for a comment. A spokesperson there didn't immediately respond.
A second video posted by Robin Roether shows the woman saying "there will be no tip anymore."
"And I will not frequent this place again," she continues, "and I want my goddamn top coat, and I really suggest that you learn English."
Vu starts to work on the woman's top coat for her manicure, the video shows, and the customer calls her language "gross" and "nasty."
"It actually sounds like you were born out of a f----- hermit crab," she adds.
"Thank you very much for your advice," Vu retorts. "No problem, thank you very much. Beautiful lady."
One of Roether's friends, who recorded the videos, finally speaks up when the woman starts to tell Vu to "learn her ABC's."
"I have to say, you're being pretty nasty," she tells the angry woman. The two women both say they "don't give a s---" about each other, the video shows, and Roether's friend puts down the phone as they two continue to argue.
The woman behind the camera apologizes for shutting down the angry customer, who warns Vu "don't ever invite me again" to the nail salon. Multiple people are heard laughing.
The two videos have been viewed nearly 2,000,000 times and garnered thousands of shares.
A woman named Jennifer Verge told ABC Action News that she saw the video on Facebook — and took a 30-minute drive down to the shop.
Verge said she tipped the male worker who was working on the customer's nails before the video started.
"God just spoke to me and told me to bring him what he didn't get from the lady," she told ABC, "because he got jipped when he's supposed to be paid for the work that he did and that's unacceptable."
